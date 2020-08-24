Davis Capital Partners LLC Has $13.77 Million Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Davis Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,500 shares during the quarter. Raymond James comprises 1.4% of Davis Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Davis Capital Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Raymond James worth $13,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 13.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,623,000 after acquiring an additional 30,730 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 144.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 56,292 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.48. 482,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,654. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

In related news, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,814,866.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $101,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,568.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,420. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.