Davis Capital Partners LLC Invests $25.87 Million in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,865,000. Jones Lang LaSalle comprises 2.6% of Davis Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Davis Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.48% of Jones Lang LaSalle as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 77.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 37,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JLL traded up $4.80 on Monday, reaching $101.67. 304,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,900. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

