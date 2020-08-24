Davis Capital Partners LLC Sells 489,443 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Davis Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 66.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 489,443 shares during the period. Signature Bank comprises about 2.6% of Davis Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Davis Capital Partners LLC owned 0.47% of Signature Bank worth $26,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBNY traded up $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.45. 397,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,853. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $148.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.63.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBNY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

