DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Tops $0.0075

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. One DEAPcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $6.58 million and $848,652.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00127710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.86 or 0.01727603 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00191301 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00150907 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg.

DEAPcoin Token Trading

DEAPcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.