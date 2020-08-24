DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.12 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.86 million and $83,648.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000983 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

