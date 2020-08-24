Dent (DENT) Hits Market Cap of $23.92 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. Dent has a market cap of $23.92 million and $555,980.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Lykke Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinBene and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008498 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00128704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.28 or 0.01726071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00191342 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00153292 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,103,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinrail, Radar Relay, WazirX, Bitbns, Fatbtc, Cobinhood, OKEx, CoinBene, IDEX, FCoin, Lykke Exchange, HitBTC, LATOKEN, BitForex, Binance and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

