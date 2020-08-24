Deutsche Bank Boosts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $217.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank from $185.00 to $217.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DE. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.24.

Shares of DE stock opened at $199.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $202.95.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,051 shares of company stock worth $5,061,845. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Deere & Company by 662.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 32.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

