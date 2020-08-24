Deutsche Bank Raises Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $225.00

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $210.18 on Monday. Docusign has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $229.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.64 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Docusign will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total transaction of $965,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 167,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,290,894.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 440,635 shares in the company, valued at $54,528,581.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,820 shares of company stock worth $34,901,675. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

