DEXTools Hits Market Capitalization of $6.88 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One DEXTools token can currently be purchased for about $0.0804 or 0.00000685 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DEXTools has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. DEXTools has a total market cap of $6.88 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00128373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.67 or 0.01726331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00191072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00151026 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000154 BTC.

DEXTools’ total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,540,012 tokens. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io.

DEXTools can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

