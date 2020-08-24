Diamond (DMD) Trading Up 7% This Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $53.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00004168 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,517,361 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

