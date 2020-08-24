Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Market Cap Reaches $139,196.00

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. Over the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040163 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.80 or 0.05532114 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014441 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

