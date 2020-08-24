DigixDAO (DGD) Market Capitalization Hits $12.42 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for $77.40 or 0.00659173 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, Cobinhood, AirSwap and Radar Relay. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $12.42 million and $40,897.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigixDAO has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00127710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.86 or 0.01727603 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00191301 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00030963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00150907 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 160,437 tokens. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BigONE, HitBTC, Livecoin, Radar Relay, Bitbns, Binance, Huobi, Liqui, IDEX, Bancor Network, OKEx, Cobinhood and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.