DMM: Governance Price Hits $1.07 on Exchanges (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $45.94 million and $6.81 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMM: Governance token can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00009079 BTC on major exchanges.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00040531 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $669.07 or 0.05699124 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003663 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00014213 BTC.

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,098,296 tokens. The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO. The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao.

DMM: Governance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

