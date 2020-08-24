Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DG. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

NYSE:DG opened at $198.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.57. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $202.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,966,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 45.3% during the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 170,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 53,105 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 834.1% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 212,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,012,000 after purchasing an additional 190,100 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 436.9% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 292.4% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 145,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 108,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

