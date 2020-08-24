DubaiCoin Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000446 BTC on exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $222,813.14 and approximately $2,008.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00030967 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00032426 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00015721 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00011308 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009003 BTC.

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

