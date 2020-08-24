easyJet (LON:EZJ) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.77) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 915.58 ($11.97).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 573.80 ($7.50) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 611.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 770.86. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38.

In other news, insider Moya Greene bought 7,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 711 ($9.30) per share, with a total value of £49,997.52 ($65,364.78). Also, insider Charles Gurassa bought 90,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, with a total value of £499,935.14 ($653,595.42). Insiders acquired 99,110 shares of company stock valued at $56,031,594 over the last ninety days.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

