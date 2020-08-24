Edge (DADI) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Edge has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $337.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Edge has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Edge token can currently be bought for about $0.0375 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, KuCoin, FCoin and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00040638 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $674.61 or 0.05747841 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014336 BTC.

Edge Profile

Edge (DADI) is a token. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi.

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Gate.io, FCoin, KuCoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

