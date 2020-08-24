Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 198.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 28,004 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 2.0% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.33 to $76.67 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

NYSE EW traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,453. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,066.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,425.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $4,680,594.00. Insiders have sold 365,337 shares of company stock worth $26,406,566 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

