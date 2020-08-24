Electra (ECA) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, Electra has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Electra coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Electra has a market cap of $10.22 million and $63,397.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electra alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

ECA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,566,596,170 coins and its circulating supply is 28,699,439,617 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electra’s official message board is medium.com/@electrafoundation. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.