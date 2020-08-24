Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,364 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 64,241 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.13% of Electronic Arts worth $50,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 904.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 225.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $809,313.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,767. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 4,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $520,410.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,974 shares of company stock worth $7,175,597 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.33. 1,836,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.51 and a 200 day moving average of $119.37. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.52.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

