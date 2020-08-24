Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €10.20 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €10.20 ($12.00) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.80 ($9.18) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.20 ($9.65) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.94) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €8.20 ($9.65).

Enel has a 1 year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 1 year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

