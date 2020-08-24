EnterCoin Market Cap Hits $17,460.54 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One EnterCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $17,460.54 and $28.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040143 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.67 or 0.05574759 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About EnterCoin

ENTRC is a token. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,296,850 tokens. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net.

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

