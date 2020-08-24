Essentia (ESS) Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Essentia has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $15,678.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BitForex, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040163 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.80 or 0.05532114 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014441 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a token. It was first traded on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

