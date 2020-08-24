Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Director Rose Marie Bravo Sells 4,000 Shares

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $824,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

EL stock traded up $5.28 on Monday, reaching $212.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,128. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The company has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,002,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,067,000 after purchasing an additional 18,897 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,205,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

