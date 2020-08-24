Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $240.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $194.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Shares of EL opened at $207.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.89. The company has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $360,339.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,595 shares of company stock worth $11,235,932. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

