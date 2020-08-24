Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $25,259.81 and approximately $19,063.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00040578 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.97 or 0.05782544 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014276 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

IMP is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,631,472 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.