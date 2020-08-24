Ethereum Gold (ETG) Trading Down 14.4% Over Last Week

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $390,351.29 and approximately $6,798.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.ethereumgold.info. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG.

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

Ethereum Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

