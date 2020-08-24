Etherparty (FUEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $5,057.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040103 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.59 or 0.05481636 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014428 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty (FUEL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com.

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.