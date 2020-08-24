Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $91.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $95.00. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s previous close.

ES has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

NYSE:ES opened at $86.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.35. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $499,556.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,425,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,379,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,621,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,247,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,278 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,198,000 after acquiring an additional 740,483 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,627,000 after acquiring an additional 104,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

