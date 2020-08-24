EveryCoin (EVY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.39 Million

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One EveryCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, LATOKEN and IDAX. EveryCoin has a total market cap of $15.18 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00130364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $197.05 or 0.01675759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00192260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000886 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00158750 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About EveryCoin

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20. EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EveryCoin Token Trading

EveryCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

