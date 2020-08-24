Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Holdings Trimmed by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47,280 shares during the quarter. Exelixis makes up 4.7% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Exelixis worth $12,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Exelixis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.64. 1,643,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,265. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Exelixis had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exelixis from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.85.

In other news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $2,296,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $79,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,962,469 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

