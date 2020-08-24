Expanse (EXP) Trading Down 2.7% This Week

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $41,276.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000861 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

