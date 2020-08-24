Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Position Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 907,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,266 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.54% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $69,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 151,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after buying an additional 63,085 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.14. 845,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,013. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.22. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $87.74.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,417,572.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 50,930 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $4,425,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 270,342 shares of company stock worth $22,886,720. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

