Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Sanders Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,722,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,744 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 4.9% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Facebook worth $1,457,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 101,761 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.37.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $271.87. The company had a trading volume of 941,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,458,326. The company has a market capitalization of $760.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $278.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total value of $42,796.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total value of $3,177,592.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,237.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,586 shares of company stock worth $8,077,547 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

