Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,089 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $46,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,586 shares of company stock worth $8,077,547. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.69 on Monday, hitting $269.70. 802,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,458,326. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.60. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $278.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

