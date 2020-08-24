FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.41% of FactSet Research Systems worth $51,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,992,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.15.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $1.27 on Monday, reaching $357.37. The stock had a trading volume of 156,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,739. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total value of $1,051,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $545,241.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,051.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,199,794. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

