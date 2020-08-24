FansTime 1-Day Volume Tops $410,250.00 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 282% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Gate.io, FCoin and CoinMex. FansTime has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and $410,250.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 289.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008495 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00131689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.06 or 0.01683526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00192825 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000889 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00158241 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000157 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, CoinMex, HADAX, Gate.io, FCoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

