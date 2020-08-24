Fantasy Sports Price Up 195.7% Over Last Week (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $92,161.05 and approximately $1,041.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded 195.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fantasy Sports alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00040638 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $674.61 or 0.05747841 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014336 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.