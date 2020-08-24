Fantom (FTM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.29 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $68.67 million and $6.29 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom token can currently be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, DDEX and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00128020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.21 or 0.01724903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00190944 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000879 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00156092 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 2,132,239,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,128,432,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation.

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bgogo, DDEX, IDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

