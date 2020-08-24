Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 183.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $346,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 107.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 96.3% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 29,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $80.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $141.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.48.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRT. ValuEngine cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.35.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

