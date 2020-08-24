Fetch (FET) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.64 Million

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Fetch has a market cap of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Fetch token can currently be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00040638 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $674.61 or 0.05747841 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014336 BTC.

Fetch Token Profile

Fetch (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai.

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.