Fiduciary Trust International LLC Has $18.31 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fiduciary Trust International LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.0% of Fiduciary Trust International LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fiduciary Trust International LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.00.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $7.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,588.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,782. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,516.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1,383.69. The company has a market cap of $1,074.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,614.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.