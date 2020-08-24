Fiduciary Trust International LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fiduciary Trust International LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded up $1.65 on Monday, reaching $173.87. 2,465,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,366,600. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.92 and a 200-day moving average of $152.65. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $173.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

