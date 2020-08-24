Fiduciary Trust International LLC Raises Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Fiduciary Trust International LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 120.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 530.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MA traded up $6.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $343.64. 2,752,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,264,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.44. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.24.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock worth $310,267,693. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

