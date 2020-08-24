Fiduciary Trust International LLC Sells 4,029 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fiduciary Trust International LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust International LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916,236 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $239,532,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $171,992,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $84,730,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,516 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,507. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

