Financial Advisors Network Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.22. The stock had a trading volume of 20,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,252. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.50 and its 200-day moving average is $189.81. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $229.68.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

