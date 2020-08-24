First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Michael B. Denny Acquires 1,000 Shares

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,730.00.

NASDAQ:FFIN traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 37.70%. The company had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 65,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.