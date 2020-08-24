Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi Buys 6,000 Shares

Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $12,360.00.

NYSE:FTK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 724,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.69. Flotek Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $146.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 178.19%. The company had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTK. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in Flotek Industries by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 106.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 32,864 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth $59,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 5,586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 94,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

