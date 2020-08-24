Flowchain Market Capitalization Hits $1.84 Million (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flowchain has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $11,809.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for $2.45 or 0.00020792 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00040408 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006419 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $671.05 or 0.05698437 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014324 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a token. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co.

Flowchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

