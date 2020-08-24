Flowchain Market Capitalization Tops $1.58 Million (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. Flowchain has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $16,474.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for approximately $2.10 or 0.00017851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040159 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.06 or 0.05551865 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014489 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain (FLC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.